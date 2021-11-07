Food truck containing 'two gas cylinders' catches fire in Brinscall

Crews from Chorley and Blackburn responded to reports of a vehicle fire in School Lane at around 8.25pm on Saturday, November 6.

Firefighters discovered a mobile catering trailer containing two gas cylinders was "well alight" on arrival.

Crews safely moved the gas cylinders from the trailer before using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The cylinders were also monitored using a thermal imaging camera to avoid any further fires.

Firefighters were in attendance for around 50 minutes.

