Food truck containing 'two gas cylinders' catches fire in Brinscall
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a catering trailer which had caught fire in Brinscall.
Crews from Chorley and Blackburn responded to reports of a vehicle fire in School Lane at around 8.25pm on Saturday, November 6.
Firefighters discovered a mobile catering trailer containing two gas cylinders was "well alight" on arrival.
Crews safely moved the gas cylinders from the trailer before using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
The cylinders were also monitored using a thermal imaging camera to avoid any further fires.
Firefighters were in attendance for around 50 minutes.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.