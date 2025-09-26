Food hygiene verdicts for 19 Lancashire businesses – see the best and worst recent ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on September 17.

1. Pandoro Pizzeria, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AF

Rated 5 on September 17. | Google

Rated 5 on September 15.

2. Taco Bell

Rated 5 on September 15. | Contributed Photo: Google

Rated 5 on September 12.

3. Cookies, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EW

Rated 5 on September 12. | Google

Rated 4 on August 15.

4. Fleetwood Garden World, Affinity Lancashire, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6AE

Rated 4 on August 15. | Google

