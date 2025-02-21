Food hygiene ratings handed to 45 establishments in Lancashire - three businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 19:02 BST

45 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

45 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on January 20.

1. Lyttle’s Hidden Gem, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4ND

Rated 3 on January 20. | Google

Rated 4 on January 21.

2. The Pig & Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1QS

Rated 4 on January 21. | Google

Rated 5 on February 11.

3. Ohannes Burger, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2NJ

Rated 5 on February 11. | Google

Rated 4 on February 17.

4. Home Bakery at St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB

Rated 4 on February 17. | Google

