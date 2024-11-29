Food hygiene ratings handed to 40 establishments in Lancashire - five businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

40 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

40 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on October 25.

1. Boars Head, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9PL

Rated 1 on October 25. | Google

Rated 4 on October 29.

2. The Café @ 264, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS

Rated 4 on October 29. | Google

Rated 3 on October 31.

3. Jade Delight, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1BW

Rated 3 on October 31. | Google

Rated 3 on October 31.

4. Lai Sing Delicious Food Centre, Marton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 3DP

Rated 3 on October 31. | Google

