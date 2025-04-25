Food hygiene ratings handed to 29 establishments in Lancashire - 12 businesses fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 19:24 BST

29 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

29 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on March 25.

1. Good Taste, Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, Blackpool, FY3 7JR

Rated 4 on March 25. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on March 25.

2. Magic Chef, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JL

Rated 4 on March 25. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on March 26.

3. Red Pepper, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5DS

Rated 4 on March 26. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 26.

4. Star Gate Fish and Chips, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN

Rated 3 on March 26. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsFoodCafeLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice