When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

22 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Tangerine Sarny, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AP Rated 5 on March 21.

2 . Red Kiosk/ Natalie's Dessert Bar, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR Rated 5 on March 20.

3 . Pearl City Chinese Takeaway, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL Rated 1 on March 10.