Food hygiene fails and passes for 31 businesses across Lancashire as inspectors reveal new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST

31 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

31 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on July 11.

1. Atelier 47, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EY

Rated 4 on July 11. | Atelier 47

Rated 4 on July 11.

2. Mr Chippy, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1EZ

Rated 4 on July 11. | Google

Rated 4 on July 11.

3. Savannah's of Lytham, Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW

Rated 4 on July 11. | Savannah's of Lytham

Rated 5 on June 19.

4. Trafalgar, North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AR

Rated 5 on June 19. | Google

