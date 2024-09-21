That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

34 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade, Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AF Rated 3 on August 16. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hole In The Wall, Lower Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2ET Rated 2 on August 19. | Hole In The Wall Photo Sales

3 . The Station Café, High Street, Blackpool, FY1 2BN Rated 5 on September 13. | Google Photo Sales