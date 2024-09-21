Food hygiene fails and passes as 34 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2024, 13:46 BST

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

34 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on August 16.

1. Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade, Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AF

Rated 3 on August 16. | Google

Rated 2 on August 19.

2. Hole In The Wall, Lower Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2ET

Rated 2 on August 19. | Hole In The Wall

Rated 5 on September 13.

3. The Station Café, High Street, Blackpool, FY1 2BN

Rated 5 on September 13. | Google

Rated 5 on September 12.

4. Maddisons Café Bar, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

Rated 5 on September 12. | Google

