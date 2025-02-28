Food hygiene fails and passes as 29 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST

29 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 29 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 3 on January 24.

1. The Pyramids (formerly TFC), Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 3 on January 24. | Google

Rated 3 on January 28.

2. Lunchbox, Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX

Rated 3 on January 28. | Google

Rated 4 on January 17.

3. Dawn's Tea Rooms & Bakery, Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AR

Rated 4 on January 17. | Google

Rated 4 on January 17.

4. Mike's Kitchen, Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AU

Rated 4 on January 17. | Mike's Kitchen

