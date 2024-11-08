Food hygiene fails and passes as 29 Lancashire businesses visited by inspectors - one receives zero rating

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:17 BST

29 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on October 7

1. Town Hall Kiosk, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 1 on October 7 | Google

Rated 3 on October 10.

2. Mickey Finn's, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ

Rated 3 on October 10. | Google

Rated 4 on October 10.

3. Burger Shack, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LF

Rated 4 on October 10. | Google

Rated 3 on October 10.

4. King Kebab, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AA

Rated 3 on October 10. | Google

