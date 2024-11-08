When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Town Hall Kiosk, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Rated 1 on October 7

Mickey Finn's, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ Rated 3 on October 10.

Burger Shack, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LF Rated 4 on October 10.