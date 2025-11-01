Food hygiene fails and passes as 27 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

27 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on October 1.

1. Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH

Rated 4 on October 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 21.

2. 2 Peckish, Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH

Rated 5 on October 21. | Third party

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 16.

3. Mojo, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR

Rated 5 on October 16. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 16.

4. The Atrium, Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0JG

Rated 5 on October 16. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFoodFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsPubs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice