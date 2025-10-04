Food hygiene fails and passes as 25 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

12 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on September 2.

1. Yummy Open Kitchen, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG

Rated 1 on September 2. | Google

Rated 4 on September 2.

2. GFC, Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6BU

Rated 4 on September 2. | Google

Rated 5 on September 26.

3. Cafuné, Market Place, Preston, PR1 2AR

Rated 5 on September 26. | Google

Rated 5 on September 24.

4. Hogshead and Tun Limited at Preston Golf Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, PR2 8DD

Rated 5 on September 24. | Google

