Food hygiene fails and passes as 25 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 18:50 BST

25 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

25 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on December 23.

1. Well Community Centre, St Alban's Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1UZ

Rated 5 on December 23. | Google

Rated 5 on January 22.

2. Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, Ballam Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4LE

Rated 5 on January 22. | Google

Rated 5 on January 21.

3. The Ship, High Street, Elswick, Preston, PR4 3ZB

Rated 5 on January 21. | Google

Rated 5 on October 21.

4. The Plough, Lytham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1XA

Rated 5 on October 21. | Google

