When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Ploy Thai Cafe, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF Rated 4 on on July 18.

2 . The Farmers Arms, Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE Rated 2 on July 14.

3 . The New Chui Kwan, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DS Rated 2 on July 23.