Food hygiene fails and passes as 21 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

21 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on on July 18.

1. Ploy Thai Cafe, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Rated 4 on on July 18. | Google

Rated 2 on July 14.

2. The Farmers Arms, Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE

Rated 2 on July 14. | Google

Rated 2 on July 23.

3. The New Chui Kwan, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DS

Rated 2 on July 23. | Google

Rated 5 on July 24.

4. Continentals, Keirby Walk, Burnley, BB11 2DE

Rated 5 on July 24. | Google

