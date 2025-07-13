Food hygiene fails and passes as 21 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 14:56 BST

21 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on June 11.

1. Kalo at Cedar Farm Barn, Back Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk, L40 3SY

Rated 4 on June 11. | Google

Rated 5 on June 24.

2. Golden Star, Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 2LE

Rated 5 on June 24. | Google

Rated 1 on June 4.

3. Lancaster Board And Sword, Sun Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EW

Rated 1 on June 4. | Google

Rated 5 on June 2.

4. Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EX

Rated 5 on June 2. | Google

