When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

18 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Silverfish and Chips, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BQ Rated 1 on April 17.

Prestons, Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HT Rated 5 on May 8.

D J Holmes Catering Limited, Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD Rated 5 on May 7.

Pakiza Bite, Ribbleton Lane Trading Estate, Crook Street, Preston, PR1 5LS Rated 5 on May 6.