Food hygiene fails and passes as 15 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:55 BST

15 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 15 Lancashire businesses:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on March 14.

1. Bloomfield Brewhouse, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PW

Rated 4 on March 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on March 14.

2. Sapna Curry House, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN

Rated 1 on March 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 17.

3. Lowery Café, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB

Rated 3 on March 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on March 17.

4. Ruchi Indian Takeaway, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 3RG

Rated 4 on March 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePubsRestaurantsTakeawayFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratings
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice