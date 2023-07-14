News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Fond memories of former rector of Preston who appeared on Come Dine With Me

Tributes have been paid to former Rector of Preston Timothy Lipscomb who has died at the age of 71.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read

Father Timothy served as Rector of Preston for 12 years and was well respected across all communities for his high profile role in civic life.

During his time in the city he officiated at the funeral of Sir Tom Finney, played a key role in the Passion Play and was at the heart of the popular Carols by Candlelight service every Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fr Timothy also played a high profile role in work to encourage diversity and break down barriers between faiths.

Photo: David Hurst Father Timothy Lipscomb, Vicar of Preston Minister holds his last service in the church. Photo: David Hurst Father Timothy Lipscomb, Vicar of Preston Minister holds his last service in the church.
Photo: David Hurst Father Timothy Lipscomb, Vicar of Preston Minister holds his last service in the church.
Most Popular

A larger than life and likeable character, in 2015 he appeared on the Channel Four show Come Dine with Me and he helped organised a classic car show every year, reflecting his two passions in life.

Fr Timothy retired to Wales in 2017 and, until his recent illness, was Priest-in-Charge of Dyserth.

Such was his popularity in Preston that no fewer than 23 leaving parties were organised in his honour by various groups sorry to see him go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Archdeacon of Blackburn Mark Ireland said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Timothy Lipscombe.

aa
a

"Tim was a larger than life character, with a huge heart and a deep pastoral care for clergy and lay people alike.

"When I returned to the diocese in 2016 Timothy had done a wonderful job covering as acting assistant archdeacon. His knowledge of parishes and people enabled him to be a wise confidant and friend to many.

"He was an accomplished cook and a most generous host, often to be found in the kitchen of Preston Minster cooking up a feast. and his culinary skills even earned him the rather mixed pleasure of featuring on ‘Come Dine with Me’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was a faithful and much loved parish priest, and will be deeply missed.”

Before his time in Preston, Fr Timothy ministered in parishes in the Diocese of Leeds, notably as Vicar of St Bartholomew Armley.

Fr Timothy died on July 11 after a short illness and the date for his funeral is yet to be set.

Related topics:Preston