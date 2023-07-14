Father Timothy served as Rector of Preston for 12 years and was well respected across all communities for his high profile role in civic life.

During his time in the city he officiated at the funeral of Sir Tom Finney, played a key role in the Passion Play and was at the heart of the popular Carols by Candlelight service every Christmas.

Fr Timothy also played a high profile role in work to encourage diversity and break down barriers between faiths.

Photo: David Hurst Father Timothy Lipscomb, Vicar of Preston Minister holds his last service in the church.

A larger than life and likeable character, in 2015 he appeared on the Channel Four show Come Dine with Me and he helped organised a classic car show every year, reflecting his two passions in life.

Fr Timothy retired to Wales in 2017 and, until his recent illness, was Priest-in-Charge of Dyserth.

Such was his popularity in Preston that no fewer than 23 leaving parties were organised in his honour by various groups sorry to see him go.

Archdeacon of Blackburn Mark Ireland said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Timothy Lipscombe.

"Tim was a larger than life character, with a huge heart and a deep pastoral care for clergy and lay people alike.

"When I returned to the diocese in 2016 Timothy had done a wonderful job covering as acting assistant archdeacon. His knowledge of parishes and people enabled him to be a wise confidant and friend to many.

"He was an accomplished cook and a most generous host, often to be found in the kitchen of Preston Minster cooking up a feast. and his culinary skills even earned him the rather mixed pleasure of featuring on ‘Come Dine with Me’.

"He was a faithful and much loved parish priest, and will be deeply missed.”

Before his time in Preston, Fr Timothy ministered in parishes in the Diocese of Leeds, notably as Vicar of St Bartholomew Armley.