Fly-tipping in Blackburn with Darwen revealed to be one of the most expensive - this is how much it will cost
According to data released earlier this year by waste storage provider The Shelter Expert there were 4,167 reports of fly-tipping during the 2022/2023 reporting period.
During this period, 837 fixed penalty notices were issued for offences relating specifically to fly-tipping.
Fines, totalled, meanwhile, £44,978. When compared to Blackburn with Darwen’s total population, this is equivalent to £2888 per 10,000 people.
The Lancashire areas where residents paid the most in fly-tipping fines were:
- Blackburn with Darwen: £44,978 in fines, equivalent to £2888 per 10,000 residents.
- Pendle: £6750 in fines, equivalent to £702 per 10,000 residents.
- Rossendale: £1000 in fines, equivalent to £141 per 10,000 residents.
The Lancashire areas with the highest reported incidents of fly-tipping were:
- Pendle: 404 incidents per 10,000 residents.
- Hyndburn: 317 incidents per 10,000 residents.
- Blackpool: 311 incidents per 10,000 residents.
- Burnley: 294 incidents per 10,000 residents.
- Lancaster: 274 incidents per 10,000 residents.
Wayne Patman, owner and founder of The Shelter Expert said: “Flytipping poses significant risks to the environment, contaminating waterways, soil and wildlife habitats.
“This pollution can, in some cases, lead to long-term ecological damage, negatively impacting both flora and fauna.
“Fly-tipped waste may even contain chemicals and other pollutants harmful to humans, which can seep into the ground and water sources.” He added: “If you spot fly-tipping, report it to the council as soon as possible. Provide as much detail as you can, making sure to include the location, type of waste, and any identifying information about the perpetrators.
“Don’t attempt to move or investigate the waste yourself, as it may contain hazardous materials. If safe to do so, gather evidence by taking photos.”
