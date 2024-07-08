Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn with Darwen has been revealed as the local authority area where fly-tipping costs residents the most money in penalty fines.

According to data released earlier this year by waste storage provider The Shelter Expert there were 4,167 reports of fly-tipping during the 2022/2023 reporting period.

Blackburn with Darwen has been revealed as the local authority area where fly-tipping costs residents the most money in penalty fines. | Submit

During this period, 837 fixed penalty notices were issued for offences relating specifically to fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fines, totalled, meanwhile, £44,978. When compared to Blackburn with Darwen’s total population, this is equivalent to £2888 per 10,000 people.

The Lancashire areas where residents paid the most in fly-tipping fines were:

Blackburn with Darwen: £44,978 in fines, equivalent to £2888 per 10,000 residents. Pendle: £6750 in fines, equivalent to £702 per 10,000 residents. Rossendale: £1000 in fines, equivalent to £141 per 10,000 residents.

The Lancashire areas with the highest reported incidents of fly-tipping were:

Pendle: 404 incidents per 10,000 residents. Hyndburn: 317 incidents per 10,000 residents. Blackpool: 311 incidents per 10,000 residents. Burnley: 294 incidents per 10,000 residents. Lancaster: 274 incidents per 10,000 residents.

Read More Urgent warning to Lancashire residents as councils deal with more than 1 million fly-tipping cases

Wayne Patman, owner and founder of The Shelter Expert said: “Flytipping poses significant risks to the environment, contaminating waterways, soil and wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This pollution can, in some cases, lead to long-term ecological damage, negatively impacting both flora and fauna.

“Fly-tipped waste may even contain chemicals and other pollutants harmful to humans, which can seep into the ground and water sources.” He added: “If you spot fly-tipping, report it to the council as soon as possible. Provide as much detail as you can, making sure to include the location, type of waste, and any identifying information about the perpetrators.