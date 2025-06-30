Flooding closes Lancashire school for the day
A Lancashire school is closed today due to as flooding.
The Acorns School, based at 43 Ruff Lane, Ormskirk, is fully closed today due to a flood.
Lancashire County Council placed a post on their website citing the mixed school which caters for 11 to 16 year olds is closed am to pm due to a ‘flood’.
It is unknown whether the school, which is rated ‘Good’ by Oftsed, will reopen tomorrow.
