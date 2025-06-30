Flooding closes Lancashire school for the day

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
A Lancashire school is closed today due to as flooding.

The Acorns School, based at 43 Ruff Lane, Ormskirk, is fully closed today due to a flood.

It is unknown whether the school will reopen tomorrowplaceholder image
It is unknown whether the school will reopen tomorrow | Pixabay

Lancashire County Council placed a post on their website citing the mixed school which caters for 11 to 16 year olds is closed am to pm due to a ‘flood’.

It is unknown whether the school, which is rated ‘Good’ by Oftsed, will reopen tomorrow.

Related topics:LancashireSchoolsFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice