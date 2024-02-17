Flood warnings in place as heavy rain expected in North West
Flood warnings are in place with heavy rain set to lash the country during an anticipated soggy weekend.
In our areas
The rain is forecast to be heaviest in the Blackpool area today (Saturday February 17) between 4pm and 9pm today, when the chance of rain is said to be as high as 95 per cent.
It's a similar story in Preston, although the heaver rain is expected an hour or so earlier, at around 3pm.
Despite the alerts remaining in place across England and Wales for tomorrow (Sunday February 18), the Met Office predicts that the likelihood of rain will be much lower in both Blackpool and Preston, just 10 per cent for much of the day, although it is expected to remain overcast.
That national picture this weekend
All of England and Wales is covered by yellow Met Office rain alerts lasting from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, though Northern Ireland and Scotland will also be damp.
At their worst, they warn of possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts, with as much as 40mm of rain set to fall on already saturated ground after downpours earlier in the week.
However, temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs of 14 to 15C, five degrees higher than average for the time of year, amid a mild spell in the country due to winds coming from the south.