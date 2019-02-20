FLOOD ALERT: High tides and strong winds spark warnings across the Fylde coast and in Lancashire

A flood warning has been issued for Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston.

A separate warning has been put in place for the coast from Heysham to Cockerham

The amber alerts were issued this morning, with residents warned to 'be prepared' for possible flooding.

Waves are expected to affect the foreshore as a result of high spring tides and strong winds.

Tides will be at their highest between 11am and 12:30pm today, with flooding to low lying properties, roads and farmland possible at these times, though conditions may apply for two to four hours either side of the high tide.

Floods are currently affecting roads and coastal paths at Fleetwood Docks and Marina, Fleetwood Marsh Nature Park, Barnaby's Sands, Burn Naze, Sower Carr, Hambleton, Stannah, Trunnah, Thornton, Skippool and Little Eccleston. They are expected to continue during high tides this week.

Flooding has also been reported in White Lund, Heysham Moss, south Heysham, Potts Corner, Sunderland Point, Thurnham, Cockersands Abbey, Bank Houses, Cockerham, Braides, Cockerham Moss and surrounding areas.

A Flood information service spokesman said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and closing locks and flood gates. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."