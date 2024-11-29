Fleetwood man, 21, threw bottles at police and encouraged JD Sports looters during Blackpool riots
Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.
Morgan Spencer, 21, was identified by police at various scenes of the disorder.
CCTV showed him in Talbot Square where he joined others in running at a police van and throwing bottles at officers.
He then joined the protestors as they moved to Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Spencer cheered on the group as they attacked security guards and attempted to loot the JD Sports store.
He was then seen throwing bottles and chairs at a group of people from the Rebellion Festival in St John's Square.
Spencer, of Windsor Terrace, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
He was subsequently jailed for two years and nine months by a judge at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 22).
Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: "Morgan Spencer clearly played a role at different locations in the disgraceful disorder in Blackpool on August 3.
“He was involved in abhorrent behaviour where police officers and members of the public were subjected to threats and violence.
“Such behaviour is not welcome in Lancashire and will not be tolerated in our county.
“A number of people have been brought to justice for their role in the disorder and I welcome the sentence in this case.”