Five people charged as part of investigation into supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire
Officers from Lancashire Police’s East Targeted Crime Unit arrested five suspects - aged between 24 and 31 - on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs yesterday morning.
Three men were arrested at Manchester Airport, one in Colne and another in Burnley.
Throughout the investigation, officers seized quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as mobile phones, cash and items believed to be used in the preparation of Class A drugs.
The five men were later charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine:
- Bilal Hussain, 31, of Moorside, Bradford
- Adam Hussain, 27, of Moorside, Bradford
- Islaam Nazir, 30, of Kirkgate, Burnley
- Asif Ali, 31, of Evelyn Street, Burnley
- Shoaib Safdar, 24, of Seldon Street, Colne
All five were remanded in custody and were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.