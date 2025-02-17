Five off-road vehicles were seized by police following dangerous and anti-social riding in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three off-road bikes and a quad bike were spotted riding recklessly in the Moor Park area at around 4:20pm yesterday.

Police tracked the vehicles to Brockholes Brow, where all four were seized, and the riders were issued Section 59 warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five off-road vehicles were seized by police following dangerous and anti-social riding in Preston | Lancashire Police

Today, officers patrolling the Ribbleton area spotted another bike being ridden in an anti-social manner.

The rider, who was not wearing protective headgear, was reported for driving offences, and the bike was seized.

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Off-road vehicle nuisance is something that has been raised as an issue by our local communities, so it’s great to see that these vehicles have now been taken off our streets and are no longer able to cause issues for those living in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.