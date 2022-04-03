The incident at Balfour Street, Great Harwood, near Blackburn , involved approximately 800 wooden pallets and five fire engines attended from Hyndburn, Blackburn, Burnley , Darwen and Leyland , and a water bowser, using an aerial ladder platform and a drone.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The blaze was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one ground jet, smalls tools and handheld jets and two hours after the incident was reported, the brigade presence was reduced to two fire engines.