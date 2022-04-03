Five fire crews called to Lancashire pallet blaze
Firefighters from Leyland joined colleagues from across east Lancashire in tackling a large fire on Sunday afternoon.
By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 8:24 pm
The incident at Balfour Street, Great Harwood, near Blackburn, involved approximately 800 wooden pallets and five fire engines attended from Hyndburn, Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Leyland, and a water bowser, using an aerial ladder platform and a drone.
The blaze was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one ground jet, smalls tools and handheld jets and two hours after the incident was reported, the brigade presence was reduced to two fire engines.