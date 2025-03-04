Five decomposing dogs found dumped on country lane near M55 in Lancashire
The grim find was made on Bradshaw Lane, not far from a bridge that spans the M55 at Greenhalgh.
A member of the public alerted the RSPCA on February 19 after spotting three dogs - a white Jack Russell terrier, a black spaniel and a black and white puppy - in the undergrowth.
Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Adam Wormwell uncovered the skeletal remains of two additional dogs, whose breeds are unknown, when he investigated the scene.
Adam said: “The dogs were lying about three metres down a slope, just past some wooden fencing, and were quite visible from the road.
“It was a distressing sight to come across.
“Five deceased dogs found at the same location over a period of time is obviously a cause for concern and we’re keen to find out how and why these animals came to be found like this.”
The Jack Russell, identified as "Chase" through his microchip, is believed to have been dumped five to seven days before the discovery.
His chip traced him back to an owner in Darlington, County Durham, who had since rehomed him.
The black spaniel and the puppy, which were also microchipped, had been at the site for a longer period.
The spaniel’s chip details were not registered and the exact cause of death for any of the dogs remains unclear.
There were no obvious signs of injury on the dogs whose remains were still intact.
The RSPCA is urging anyone with information to contact their appeal line, in confidence, at 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01452640.