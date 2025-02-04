A Southport cinema has undergone a major refurbishment - the first of its kind in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting enhancement have been unveiled at Vue Southport, located inside the Ocean Plaza leisure complex, including new luxury seating options promising “a new world of comfort”.

The refurbishment was undertaken in phases to enable the site to remain open throughout and minimise any disruption to customers, with all screens benefiting from new reclining seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue, Southport.. | Handout

Described as Vue’s “most luxurious seat yet”, the Southport venue is one of the first in the UK to benefit from Ultra Lux seats with feature ample space with a table, a compartment to place your belongings and new reclining features.

Emily Heath, General Manager of Vue Southport, said: “We are delighted to see refurbishment work completed on our Southport venue. It is exciting it is one of the first venues in the UK to include the Ultra Lux.

Vue, Southport. | Handout

“Vue is dedicated to bringing customers the very best big screen experience and the new seating the next step in ensuring that we continually deliver that. It is the ultimate seat in the house offering the best comfort, space and location within our screens to enjoy the latest films.

“Customers in Southport are among the lucky few who can experience these seats now and we look forward to hearing their feedback.”