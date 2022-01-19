First pictures of collapsed bridge in Lancashire where one man was killed and 10 others were plunged into river

A wooden bridge can be seen slumped across a rocky stretch of the River Roeburn, off Moor Lane, where the tragic collapse occurred at around 4.25pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 18).

The metal bridge supports have given way and there are broken wooden and rope guardrails on one side, where a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer plunged into the river with its driver and 10 passengers.

Police said the people in the vehicles were from a "shooting party" who were "travelling on private land" and were returning to the farm when the bridge collapsed

One man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other casualties are in hospital with serious head and back injuries, whilst others were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

The shocking pictures show a trailer on the rocky embankment close to the bridge, but it is not known at this stage whether it is the trailer involved in the incident.

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue responded to the incident