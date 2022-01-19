A wooden bridge can be seen slumped across a rocky stretch of the River Roeburn, off Moor Lane, where it is believed the tragic collapse occurred at around 4.25pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 18).

The metal bridge supports appear to have given way and there are broken wooden and rope guardrails on one side, where a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer is reported to have fallen into the river.

The shocking pictures also show a trailer on the rocky embankment, close to the mangled bridge, but it not known at this stage whether it is the trailer involved in the incident.

Police said the people in the vehicles were from a "shooting party" who were "travelling on private land" and were returning to the farm when the bridge collapsed

Eleven people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer when the bridge collapsed, plunging all onboard into the river.

Sadly, one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other casualties are in hospital with serious head and back injuries, whilst others were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Sadly, one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other casualties are in hospital with serious head and back injuries, whilst others were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Police say a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer plunged into River Roeburn when a bridge collapsed yesterday, killing one man and injuring a number of others

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue responded to the incident