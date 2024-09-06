First look at the two new NHS dentist surgeries coming to Preston later this year
Preston City Council recently approved building work to extend The Dentists, a local dentist facility located on Watling Street Road in the city, from four surgeries to six.
Run by Hamza Sheikh, who has also owned Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre on Winckley Square since 2012, The Dentists is gearing up for extensive building work to start later this month.
“We’ve got four surgeries there at the moment and we’re increasing the number to six with the building work hopefully taking around three months,” explained Hamza. “Improving provision is the motivation: we want to offer more treatments and more NHS spaces, which is the main aim, and to improve access to NHS patients because there’s a bit shortage of NHS dentists and practices.”
In Preston, the proportion of adults seen by an NHS dentist in the past 24 months is 36.5%. In South Ribble, the figure is just 33%, despite the area being Lancashire’s second-lease deprived, according to the English index of multiple deprivation.
The figures for the proportion of children seen by an NHS dentist in the past 12 months are 52.3% for Preston and 56.3 for South Ribble. Source: NHS Business Services Authority (BSA).
A report presented to a meeting of the ICB last November revealed that the backlog caused by a reduction in dental capacity during the earlier part of the pandemic – between March 2020 and June 2022 – is not expected to be cleared until the summer of 2026. The document also described how dentists have noticed how bad habits developed during periods of lockdown are now having an impact on the teeth of some residents.
Asked what people can expect from the new surgeries, Hamza said: “Obviously everything will be brand new - I purchased this practice seven months ago in February, but the business has existed as an NHS practice for 50 years, so it’s tired. But we’re refurbishing it with new facilities and, with the expansion, it’ll all be brand new - much nicer and fresher.
“I’ve been based at Camden Place for 12 years where I do mainly implants and surgical work, but I wanted to help people out with NHS treatments so this was the obvious choice,” said Hamza. “It’s all about enhancing NHS access and I reckon it’ll open in around December time.”
