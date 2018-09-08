First Lady Mayor of South Ribble Joan Lawson ready for her 100th birthday.

The first Lady Mayor of South Ribble is turning 100.

Joan Lawson, who grew up in Walton-le-Dale, will celebrate her birthday on Monday, with a small family party at Cuerden Grange Care Home, in Bamber Bridge, where the current South Ribble Mayor, John Rainsbury, is expected to attend.

The mother-of-two, who has four grandchildren and eight grandchildren, had served 23 years as a councillor, representing St Leonard’s Ward Walton le Dale. She became the first Lady Mayor of South Ribble in 1980. Her brother, Jack Coupe, was also a councillor.

Prior to her time as a councillor, Joan, whose parents were Fred and Mary Coupe, drove ambulances during the Second World war, and ran her own hair salon in New Hall Lane, Preston.

She married James Lawson in 1946 and they had two daughters together. He passed away more than 25 years ago. She moved to Cuerden Grange Care Home Bamber Bridge March 2017.

Her daughter, Sharman Bradbury, says: “Mum was a very well liked as a councillor. In her younger days she was an outgoing and sociable person and she did a lot for her ward. She is still interested in her local area but now she is more focused on her family.

“We are thrilled she will reach 100 and hopefully beyond. She is very happy in her home life and was very happy in her marriage. She has no regrets.”