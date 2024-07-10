Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is how the new Penwortham Girls’ High School will look.

Several artist’s impressions have been released to show the community how the state-of-the-art school will look once built next year.

In January the Post revealed how the current building in Cop Lane would be razed and rebuilt after securing funding from the previous Government's £1 billion School Rebuilding Programme.

Bowmer & Kirkland/DFE

The current building, dating back to the 1960s, is home to around 775 pupils but extensive surveys and investigations have concluded the school is no longer fit for purpose and buildings are “approaching the end of their useable life span”.

The new building will be built on its playing fields - the bulk of the building opposite the junction with Moorhey Drive - with work expected to begin later this year. The school will remain open, with the current building used throughout construction. In January the Post was told that building work was expected to begin later this year, to be completed in 2025.

Bowmer and Kirkland/DFE

Website for the community

This week a dedicated website launched, announcing that the Department for Education has tasked Bowmer + Kirkland with planning for the future of the school; to better accommodate students and staff, reduce running costs and provide improved facilities. The site shows artist’s impressions of how the school will look from various vantage points, as well as a floor plan. New details announced include:

- The retention of boundary trees and a large oak tree

- Rentention of car park with parking provision increased and improved bus and taxi drop off areas

- A sensory garden adjacent to SEND classrooms

- A rear courtyard at the rear of the school providing a large social area

- Three pedestrian entrances separate from vehicles – Cop Lane main and south, plus Alcester Avenue.

The website also states that the positioning of the new building ensures the size of the playing field area is unchanged andf the existing sports courts and habitat area in Dell to the west of school building will be retained.

