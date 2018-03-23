First glimpse inside Preston’s new £500,000 Ninja Adventure

Lancashire’s would-be Ninjas can take on a new challenge after a £500,000 attraction opened in the city.

Ninja Adventure in Preston combines fitness, fun and ninja skills.

First glimpse inside Preston new 500,000 Ninja venue

The Mercer Street venue contains the largest Ninja Course in the UK and lets people of all ages practice the art of the ninja by taking on a series of courses designed for different levels of fitness and agility. The centre also boasts the UK’s first free-roaming wireless virtual reality experience.

Director Samir Patel said: “Ninja Adventure will test your strength, balance, stamina and speed and is a great way for adults and children to improve their fitness.”