Firefighters used a sledge to rescue two people trapped in water on Longton Marsh.

Paramedics gave them precautionary medical checks after they were brought to safety.

Three crews, from Penwortham, Tarleton and Lancaster, were called to the scene just before 1.30pm today.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters used a sledge to rescue the two people who later received precautionary checks from paramedics.”