Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Adlington
Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a home in Adlington yesterday afternoon.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:47 am
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:50 am
Two fire engines from Chorley and one from Horwich were called to a kitchen fire in Lancaster Close, Adlington at around 4.57pm yesterday.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
One person was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service.
