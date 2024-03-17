Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight fire crews were sent to put out a huge blaze at the former Woodlands College site, in Chorley.

On arrival, firefighters found the single-storey derelict building to be well alight and are using three jets, four breathing apparatus and the Stinger to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Eight fire engines from Chorley, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Blackburn and Preston, the Stinger from Blackburn, the aerial ladder platform from Preston and one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to a derelict building on Southport Road in Chorley.