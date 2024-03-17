Firefighters tackle huge blaze at derelict site of former Woodlands College in Chorley
Eight fire crews were sent to put out a huge blaze at the former Woodlands College site, in Chorley.
On arrival, firefighters found the single-storey derelict building to be well alight and are using three jets, four breathing apparatus and the Stinger to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Eight fire engines from Chorley, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Blackburn and Preston, the Stinger from Blackburn, the aerial ladder platform from Preston and one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to a derelict building on Southport Road in Chorley.
This incident has created a large smoke plume, and we ask that if you can see or smell smoke to please close your windows and doors. Please also avoid the area whilst we bring the incident under control."