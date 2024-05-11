Firefighters rush to house blaze in Blackpool
A triple extension ladder and thermal imaging camera were used
Firefighters rushed out to tackle a blaze at a house in Blackpool last night.
Two engines were called to the scene on Bingley Avenue just after 6pm
Firefighters used two hose reels, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera whilst extinguishing the fire.
They were at the scene for an hour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.