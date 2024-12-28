Firefighters reveal why they were called to Preston's Harris Museum yesterday

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 10:59 GMT
A significant emergency response was seen outside the Harris Museum in Preston yesterday afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the Grade I-listed building.

Around three fire engines and an aerial platform were deployed to Lancaster Road and Harris Street at around 3pm.

The call was prompted by concerns over smoke emanating from the building.

A significant emergency response was seen outside the Harris Museum in Preston on December 27A significant emergency response was seen outside the Harris Museum in Preston on December 27
A significant emergency response was seen outside the Harris Museum in Preston on December 27 | Contributed

However, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed it was a false alarm and the incident was handed over to Preston City Council.

The council clarified that the smoke was caused by “flue vapours from the boiler.”

“Our thanks go to Lancashire Fire and Rescue service and Council colleagues who attended quickly to confirm everything was safe and well,” a spokesman for the council added.

The museum closed three years ago to undergo a £16m revamp.

The building, established in 1893, was originally due to reopen this year but it was delayed until spring next year after the discovery of unexpected asbestos, required boiler works and additional fire safety works.

