Firefighters rescue person from water in Lancashire

Preston fire crews were called out to rescue a person from the water.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that two fire crews from Preston were called out to rescue a person from the water, in Burnley.

One fire engine and the water incident unit were called to Finsley Gate just before 3.15pm on Saturday, August 16.

Fire crews were called to Finsley Gate, in Burnley, on Saturday afternoon where they rescued a person from the water. | Google Maps

While at the scene, crews worked to rescue one person from the water.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that firefighters were in attendance for around two hours.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said: “At 15:13 hours on the 16th August 2025, one fire engine from Preston, and the water incident unit from Preston attended an incident on Finsley Gate, Burnley.

“Whilst in attendance crews rescue one casualty from the water.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.”