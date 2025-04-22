Firefighters rescue person from trapped vehicle after crash on Burnley Road, Rawtenstall
Firefighters rescued a person from a trapped vehicle after an Easter Monday crash in Rawtenstall.
At 13:48 three fire engines from Burnley and Rawtenstall fire stations attended a road traffic collision on Burnley Road in Rawtenstall.
Police closed the road and advised motorists to find an alternative route while the scene was dealt with.
Firefighters utilised Holmatro cutting equipment to extricate one casualty from a vehicle.
The casualty was assessed by the North West Ambulance Service at the scene.
Fire crews remained in attendance for forty minutes.
