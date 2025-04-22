Firefighters rescue person from trapped vehicle after crash on Burnley Road, Rawtenstall

Firefighters rescued a person from a trapped vehicle after an Easter Monday crash in Rawtenstall.

At 13:48 three fire engines from Burnley and Rawtenstall fire stations attended a road traffic collision on Burnley Road in Rawtenstall.

The crash happened on Easter Monday on Burnley Road in Rawtenstall . | Google

Police closed the road and advised motorists to find an alternative route while the scene was dealt with.

Firefighters utilised Holmatro cutting equipment to extricate one casualty from a vehicle.

The casualty was assessed by the North West Ambulance Service at the scene.

Fire crews remained in attendance for forty minutes.

