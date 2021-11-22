Firefighters called to road traffic collision in Preston
One casualty was taken to the hopsital from the scene.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:36 pm
Today, (November 22), two fire engines from Fulwood and Longridge attended a road traffic collision on Camforth Hall Lane in Goosnargh, Preston at 12:36 pm.
The incident involved two vehicles, although more details of what happened is unknown at this time.
At the scene, one casualty was helped free of their vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).
Crews then worked to make the scene safe, and were in attendance for approximately twenty-five minutes.