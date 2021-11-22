Firefighters called to road traffic collision in Preston

Today, (November 22), two fire engines from Fulwood and Longridge attended a road traffic collision on Camforth Hall Lane in Goosnargh, Preston at 12:36 pm.

The incident involved two vehicles, although more details of what happened is unknown at this time.

At the scene, one casualty was helped free of their vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

