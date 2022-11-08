Firefighters called out to car on fire in Morecambe
A vehicle was engulfed in flames early in the morning on Marine Road Central, Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters were called out early in the morning at 6.22am on Monday, (November 7) to the vehicle on fire.
One fire engine from Morecambe attended the scene on Marine Road Central, Morecambe.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for twenty minutes.