Firefighters battled Skelmersdale house fire for 10 hours

Four fire engines from Skelmersdale and Wigan, as well as the aerial ladder platform from Preston, were called to a fire on Ormskirk Road, Skelmersdale, in the early hours of the morning.

By Wes Holmes
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 2:42 pm
Firefighters attended the fire in the semi-detached house at around 1.30am. They used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained at the scene until 11.30am. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.