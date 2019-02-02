Firefighters battle to save historic Lancashire pub from major blaze

Have your say

Firefighters battled to save a 17th-Century Lancashire pub from the flames.

Crews were called to the Sirloin pub in Station Road, Hoghton at around 8pm.

The Sirloin pub ablaze. Photo: Andrew Dunn

They reported a major blaze which had spread to the pub's roof.

All customers and staff had been evacuated and it is not believed that anyone was hurt.

Six crews were called out to the pub, near Chorley, as they battled to get the flames under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue's stinger unit and aerial ladder platform were also used before the operation was scaled back at about 10pm.

Thermal imaging shows the roof of the pub well alight. Photo: Lancs Fire and Rescue drone

At around 11.30pm the fire was brought under control, but fire crews are expected to be at the scene overnight as they work to extinguish the fire.

There are currently 6 crews in attendance including support from the Stinger water tower, an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP)and the Aerial Support Unit. Firefighters are currently tackling the fire using water from the Stinger and ALP.

The pub is a 17th-Century former coaching house which re-opened in July 2016 after a major refurbishment.

Thermal images of the stinger in action battling flames at the Sirloin pub in Hoghton. Photo: Lancs Fire and Rescue drone

Its name pays homage to the local legend that James I created the 'sirloin' steak by knighting a cut of meat that he was particularly pleased with during a visit to Hoghton in 1617.

