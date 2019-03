Have your say

Firefighters are battling to contain a moorland blaze on the outskirts of Chorley.

The fire at Winter Hill in Rivington is spanning about three hectares, according to one fire crew member.

Firefighters are battling to contain a moorland blaze on the outskirts of Chorley. Pic: Shaun Walton

In a Twitter post just before 9pm today Shaun Walton of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews currently extinguishing wildfire on Winter Hill, Rivington approx three hectares in size.

“Specialist wildfire equipment being used to suppress it.”