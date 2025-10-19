Breaking

Firefighters battle blaze on Preston New Road in Clifton as residents advised to avoid the area

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters deal with an ongoing blaze on Preston New Road in Clifton.

Around 5.17am this morning four fire engines from Wesham, Penwortham, Lytham and Preston, along with the high volume pump from Burnley and the water bowser from Leyland, attended a fire involving waste material at a commercial site on Preston New Road in Clifton.

Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.placeholder image
Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We are in attendance at a commercial property fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.

“The fire has produced a large smoke plume. Please keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.”

Firefighters used two jets to extinguish the fire. Crews remain on scene.

