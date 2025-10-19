Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters deal with an ongoing blaze on Preston New Road in Clifton.

Around 5.17am this morning four fire engines from Wesham, Penwortham, Lytham and Preston, along with the high volume pump from Burnley and the water bowser from Leyland, attended a fire involving waste material at a commercial site on Preston New Road in Clifton.

Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We are in attendance at a commercial property fire on Preston New Road, Clifton.

“The fire has produced a large smoke plume. Please keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.”

Firefighters used two jets to extinguish the fire. Crews remain on scene.