Firefighters battle blaze at derelict building in Preston
Fire crews tackled a blaze at an abandoned building in Preston in the early hours of the morning.
Three fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Port Way shortly before 3.10pm on Friday, May 28.
When firefighters arrived they found the fire involved the roof space of the property.
Equipped with one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera, crews battled the blaze for around ninety minutes.
No injuries have been reported.
