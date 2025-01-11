Firefighters attend house blaze in Lancashire as two casualties taken to ambulance

Fire crews spent an hour tackling a domestic blaze in Nelson which saw two people taken to a waiting ambulance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called out at 10.38pm last night, with two fire engines from Nelson attending the domestic building fire on the town’s Vaughan Street.

Crews used one ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called to a house blaze in Nelson
Firefighters were called to a house blaze in Nelson | National World

The service reported: “Two casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.”

No further information has been given at this stage on the condition of the tow casualties.

