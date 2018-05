Preesall firefighters are putting their fitness to the test today as they embark on a 7,500m ladder climb to support their fellow life-savers.

They are raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity to celebrate the cause's 75th year of helping firefighters and their families.

Picture from Preesall fire station

Formed during the Second World War to support the bereaved families of firefighters who had died during the Blitz, the service now also provides help for firefighters who have been injured on duty.